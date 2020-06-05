UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Plans To Build Brand New Long March-11A Solid-Fuel Rocket - Space Corporation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 09:39 PM

China Plans to Build Brand New Long March-11A Solid-Fuel Rocket - Space Corporation

China plans to start developing the Long March-11A solid-fuel rocket in the near future, the first launch of which might take place as early as 2022, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said in a statement on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) China plans to start developing the Long March-11A solid-fuel rocket in the near future, the first launch of which might take place as early as 2022, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said in a statement on Friday.

"It is planned to start developing solid-fuel rocket Long March-11A, which has a greater payload capacity and is adapted for launches from land and sea," CASC said.

According to the corporation, the design of the rocket is planned to be completed by the end of this year, and the first mission is expected to be launched in 2022.

China already has a solid-fuel carrier rocket, the Long March-11, which was first launched in 2015. Last year, the rocket successfully launched from a floating platform in the Yellow Sea for the first time. The rocket is designed primarily for putting light satellites into orbit and is also used for commercial launches.

Related Topics

Technology China 2015 From Satellites

Recent Stories

Lunar eclipse in Pakistan tonight

56 minutes ago

American blogger accuses former President Zardari ..

2 hours ago

UK Welcomes Russia's Participation in Vaccine Summ ..

2 minutes ago

Elimination of drug dealers among top priorities o ..

2 minutes ago

Ukraine protesters vent anger over police scandals ..

2 minutes ago

US launches first Taliban air strikes since Afghan ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.