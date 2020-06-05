China Plans to Build Brand New Long March-11A Solid-Fuel Rocket - Space Corporation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

China plans to start developing the Long March-11A solid-fuel rocket in the near future, the first launch of which might take place as early as 2022, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said in a statement on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) China plans to start developing the Long March-11A solid-fuel rocket in the near future, the first launch of which might take place as early as 2022, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said in a statement on Friday.

"It is planned to start developing solid-fuel rocket Long March-11A, which has a greater payload capacity and is adapted for launches from land and sea," CASC said.

According to the corporation, the design of the rocket is planned to be completed by the end of this year, and the first mission is expected to be launched in 2022.

China already has a solid-fuel carrier rocket, the Long March-11, which was first launched in 2015. Last year, the rocket successfully launched from a floating platform in the Yellow Sea for the first time. The rocket is designed primarily for putting light satellites into orbit and is also used for commercial launches.