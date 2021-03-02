China Plans to Immunize 40% of Population Against COVID-19 by June - Top Epidemiologist

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) China intends to vaccinate against the coronavirus 40 percent of its population by June, Zhong Nanshan, an academician of the Chinese academy of Engineering and the director of the National Clinical Research Center for Respiratory Disease, said on Tuesday.

"I learnt from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention that by June of this year, the level of immunization of the population [against COVID-19] in our country is planned to be increased to 40 percent," Zhong said, as cited by the Beijing Youth Daily.

The current level of vaccination in the country, with a population of 1.

4 billion people, is only 3.56 percent, the expert added.

On Monday, Zhong said during an online forum of medical experts that China was currently developing some 60 different coronavirus vaccines, adding that six of them are undergoing phase 3 clinical trials.

China has already approved four homegrown COVID-19 vaccines developed by Beijing Kexing Zhongwei Biotechnology (part of Sinovac), Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, China National Biotech Group (both are part of Sinopharm), as well as CanSino Biologics.