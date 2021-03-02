UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Plans To Immunize 40% Of Population Against COVID-19 By June - Top Epidemiologist

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 11:20 AM

China Plans to Immunize 40% of Population Against COVID-19 by June - Top Epidemiologist

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) China intends to vaccinate against the coronavirus 40 percent of its population by June, Zhong Nanshan, an academician of the Chinese academy of Engineering and the director of the National Clinical Research Center for Respiratory Disease, said on Tuesday.

"I learnt from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention that by June of this year, the level of immunization of the population [against COVID-19] in our country is planned to be increased to 40 percent," Zhong said, as cited by the Beijing Youth Daily.

The current level of vaccination in the country, with a population of 1.

4 billion people, is only 3.56 percent, the expert added.

On Monday, Zhong said during an online forum of medical experts that China was currently developing some 60 different coronavirus vaccines, adding that six of them are undergoing phase 3 clinical trials.

China has already approved four homegrown COVID-19 vaccines developed by Beijing Kexing Zhongwei Biotechnology (part of Sinovac), Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, China National Biotech Group (both are part of Sinopharm), as well as CanSino Biologics.

Related Topics

China Wuhan Beijing June From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PITB partners with 1LINK to launch ‘Payzen’ fo ..

12 minutes ago

Senate polls saga: PM wants end to menace of horse ..

24 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 2, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting of Arab League Council

10 hours ago

UAE to chair AL&#039;s Permanent Committee for Leg ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.