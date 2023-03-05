China Plans to Intensify Exploration of Its Energy Resources - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2023) China recognizes the need to intensify exploration and development of valuable energy resources and minerals in the country in 2023, according to the social and economic development plan for this year, published on Sunday.

"It is necessary to intensify the exploration and development of important energy resources and minerals within the country, increase the volume of their reserves and increase the corresponding production capacity," the document, released at the opening of the annual session of the National People's Congress (NPC), says.