China Plans To Launch Two Test Satellites Into Lunar Orbit
Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2024 | 12:40 PM
HEFEI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) China is projected to launch two test satellites into a lunar orbit to establish a communication between the moon and the Earth.
The twin satellites, weighing 61 kg and 15 kg respectively, will fly in formation in the orbit around the moon to validate new technologies, including navigation calibrations and high-reliability signal transmissions, according to a news release of the Deep Space Exploration Laboratory on Saturday.
The satellites will be lifted off into the Earth-moon transfer orbit, together with Queqiao-2, a relay satellite for communications between the far side of the moon and Earth.
Then the two satellites will undergo near-moon braking and enter an elliptic lunar orbit.
Queqiao-2, scheduled for launch in the first half of this year, will serve as a relay platform for the fourth phase of China's lunar exploration program, providing communications services for Chang'e-4, Chang'e-6, Chang'e-7, and Chang'e-8 missions.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
Police finalizes security plan for election
Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan
PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad
CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan
More Stories From World
-
5.3-magnitude quake hits Banda Sea --10 minutes ago
-
China renews orange alert for blizzards10 minutes ago
-
F1 driver Hamilton excited to 'fulfill childhood dream' with move to Ferrari40 minutes ago
-
State councilor urges high-quality work for women, children40 minutes ago
-
Airlines learn patience in constrained Airbus-Boeing duopoly49 minutes ago
-
Jazan Border Guards thwart smuggling 125 Kg of Khat49 minutes ago
-
Key nominees for the 2024 Grammy Awards49 minutes ago
-
Biden: Return of power-sharing N.Ireland government an 'important step'49 minutes ago
-
Chile wildfires kill at least 51 in 'unprecedented catastrophe'49 minutes ago
-
Beijing Olympic Museum reopens to public after renovations49 minutes ago
-
Cricket: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka Test scoreboard49 minutes ago
-
Williamson, Ravindra centuries punish depleted South Africa50 minutes ago