Open Menu

China Plans To Launch Two Test Satellites Into Lunar Orbit

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2024 | 12:40 PM

China plans to launch two test satellites into lunar orbit

HEFEI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) China is projected to launch two test satellites into a lunar orbit to establish a communication between the moon and the Earth.

The twin satellites, weighing 61 kg and 15 kg respectively, will fly in formation in the orbit around the moon to validate new technologies, including navigation calibrations and high-reliability signal transmissions, according to a news release of the Deep Space Exploration Laboratory on Saturday.

The satellites will be lifted off into the Earth-moon transfer orbit, together with Queqiao-2, a relay satellite for communications between the far side of the moon and Earth.

Then the two satellites will undergo near-moon braking and enter an elliptic lunar orbit.

Queqiao-2, scheduled for launch in the first half of this year, will serve as a relay platform for the fourth phase of China's lunar exploration program, providing communications services for Chang'e-4, Chang'e-6, Chang'e-7, and Chang'e-8 missions.

Related Topics

China Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited Satellites

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

4 hours ago
 JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

13 hours ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

13 hours ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

13 hours ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

13 hours ago
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

13 hours ago
 Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governo ..

Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor

13 hours ago
 Police finalizes security plan for election

Police finalizes security plan for election

13 hours ago
 Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

13 hours ago
 PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderaba ..

PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad

13 hours ago
 CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pa ..

CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan

13 hours ago

More Stories From World