China Plans to Lift Quarantine on Those Arriving Starting January 8 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Chinese authorities plan to cancel COVID-19 quarantine for those arriving to the country starting January 8, media reported on Monday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) Chinese authorities plan to cancel COVID-19 quarantine for those arriving to the country starting January 8, media reported on Monday.

According to the South China Morning Post, several sources from hospitals in Guangdong, Fujian and Jiangsu said they received a notification from the authorities that the country is preparing to downgrade its treatment of COVID-19, meaning that borders will be reopened and quarantine for arrivals removed.