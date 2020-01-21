UrduPoint.com
China Plans To Make New Contribution To Global Development - Vice Premier

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 08:51 PM

China is ready to continue opening up to the world and further contributing to sustainable global economic development, the country's vice premier, Han Zheng, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) China is ready to continue opening up to the world and further contributing to sustainable global economic development, the country's vice premier, Han Zheng, said on Tuesday.

"Ladies and gentlemen, friends, China will open its door still wider to the world. Despite the protectionist and unilateral moves by some countries, China will not stop pursuing higher-quality opening up and will not follow their footsteps to move in the opposite direction of globalization. China will continue to take major steps of reform and opening up to drive economic globalization and make new contribution to sustainable global development," Han said during his speech at the 2020 World Economic Forum in Davos.

Beijing has been a consistent proponent of globalization, arguing against the recent rise of economic nationalism and protectionism in some countries, most notably in the United States. Moreover, Beijing has been locked in a trade row with Washington, accusing the US of resorting to protectionism. However, last week the two states signed the Phase One Trade Agreement.

The 50th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos began earlier on Tuesday and will continue through Friday. More than 50 world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are expected to attend the event.

