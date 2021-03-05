UrduPoint.com
China Plans To Raise Average Life Expectancy To 78.3 Years By 2025 - Government Report

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 12:00 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The Chinese government plans to increase the average life expectancy in the country by one year to 78.3 years within the next five years, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday.

Li made the statement when addressing the parliament on the work of the government during the 14th five-year plan (2021-2025).

"We will make all-round efforts to build a healthy China.

We will develop a strong public health system, carry out extensive public fitness activities, and raise the average life expectancy by one year. We will implement the national strategy for addressing population aging, and improve the population services system with a focus on elderly care and child care," the Chinese premier said in the report.

In 2019, the average life expectancy in China was increased to 77.3 years from 77 years in 2018.

