BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) China is pleased with Russia's resumption of the Black Sea grain deal, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Bali.

"We are pleased to note that the Russian side is giving signals (of readiness) for dialogue and has agreed to resume the implementation of the agreement on the transportation of grain through the Black Sea," Wang said as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

According to the Chinese minister, Beijing will keep adhering to an "objective and fair position" on the Ukrainian crisis and play a constructive role in promoting talks.

Multilateral agreements on lifting restrictions on the supply of Russian products for export and on Russia's assistance in the exportation of Ukrainian grain were signed in Istanbul on July 22.

The deal, signed by representatives of Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN, envisions the export of grain, food and fertilizers across the Black Sea from three ports, including Odessa.

On October 30, Russia announced the suspension of participation in the export of products from Ukrainian ports after Kiev's terrorist attack on ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian vessels near Sevastopol. Later, the Russian Defense Ministry said Russia was resuming participation in the grain deal. Kiev gave assurances it would not use grain deal humanitarian corridors for military purposes, the Kremlin said.