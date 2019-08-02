UrduPoint.com
China Pledges Continued Constructive Role In Solving Korean Peninsula Issue

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 04:49 PM

China will continue to play a constructive role in helping promoting political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue which is still on the track, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Friday

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :China will continue to play a constructive role in helping promoting political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue which is still on the track, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Friday.

The Chinese state councilor made the remarks while attending the 9th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a state visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on June 20-21 during which the top leaders of the two countries affirmed political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue, Wang said.

Top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump held talks in late June at the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom, where the DPRK, U.

S. and South Korean leaders met, demonstrating that all the parties concerned are committed to seeking consensus and solving problems through dialogues and negotiations, Wang said, adding that there are still difficulties in pressing forward the process of peaceful negotiations on the Korean Peninsula issue.

He hoped that all the parties concerned should move forward with the "dual-track" approach, and take phased and synchronized steps in a bid to promote dialogues and negotiations.

All the parties concerned should meet each other halfway to find a practical way to realize the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, establish a peace mechanism on the peninsula and properly address each others concerns, the Chinese state councilor added.

