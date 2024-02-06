China pledges measures to boost domestic consumption in 2024

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) China will introduce a raft of measures, such as stimulating purchases of vehicles and household appliances, to boost consumption this year, a commerce ministry official said Tuesday.

"Automobiles, household appliances and home furnishing are the focus of traditional consumption and are closely related to people's lives," Vice Minister of Commerce Sheng Qiuping told a press conference.

China will work to promote vehicle trade-ins this year due to the great demand among people and the potential for replacement, Sheng said.

Last year, China's new car sales exceeded 30 million units for the first time, up 12 percent year on year.

The country's second-hand car trading volume reached 18.41 million units in 2023, an increase of nearly 15 percent.

Car ownership has reached 340 million in China, ranking first in the world, according to the vice minister.