China Pledges Solid Efforts On Peaking Carbon Emissions, Carbon Neutrality

Muhammad Irfan 42 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 12:45 PM

China will make concrete efforts to achieve the peaking of carbon emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060, according to a government work report submitted Friday to the national legislature for deliberation

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :China will make concrete efforts to achieve the peaking of carbon emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060, according to a government work report submitted Friday to the national legislature for deliberation.

China will draw up an action plan for carbon emissions to peak by 2030 and improve its industrial structure and energy mix, the report said.

While promoting the clean and efficient use of coal, the country will make a major push to develop new energy sources, and take active and well-ordered steps to develop nuclear energy on the basis of ensuring its safe use, according to the report.

