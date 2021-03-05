UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Pledges Support For WHO In Combating COVID Pandemic, Distributing Vaccines - Report

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 01:30 PM

China Pledges Support for WHO in Combating COVID Pandemic, Distributing Vaccines - Report

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) China will actively promote international cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and support the World Health Organization (WHO) in the equitable distribution of vaccines, a government report on the social and economic development plan for 2021 said on Friday.

"We will support the World Health Organization in pooling resources and ensuring the effective and equitable distribution of vaccines. We will continue supporting countries and regions with weak response capabilities," the report said.

China will also continue to play the role of the world's largest supplier of epidemic control and prevention goods and promote the development of a global health community, the report added.

Last year, the Chinese government allocated an additional $50 million to the WHO to assist in combating the pandemic.

Related Topics

World China Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pope Francis&#039; visit to Iraq serves great oppo ..

2 minutes ago

Germany&#039;s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by ..

2 minutes ago

Insight Knowledge Sharing on Dairy sector of Pakis ..

8 minutes ago

UAE is the last option to hold remaining PSL 6 mat ..

10 minutes ago

Prices for Brent, WTI Oil Surge to Record-High Lev ..

1 minute ago

Russia to Digitize Countrywide Testing in Schools ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.