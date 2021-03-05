China Pledges Support for WHO in Combating COVID Pandemic, Distributing Vaccines - Report

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) China will actively promote international cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and support the World Health Organization (WHO) in the equitable distribution of vaccines, a government report on the social and economic development plan for 2021 said on Friday.

"We will support the World Health Organization in pooling resources and ensuring the effective and equitable distribution of vaccines. We will continue supporting countries and regions with weak response capabilities," the report said.

China will also continue to play the role of the world's largest supplier of epidemic control and prevention goods and promote the development of a global health community, the report added.

Last year, the Chinese government allocated an additional $50 million to the WHO to assist in combating the pandemic.