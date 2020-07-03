UrduPoint.com
China Pledges To Take Necessary Steps To Protect Commercial Interests In India

Sumaira FH 22 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 06:21 PM

China Pledges to Take Necessary Steps to Protect Commercial Interests in India

China will take necessary measures to protect its interest in India, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said as a campaign to ban Chinese products picks up steam in India

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) China will take necessary measures to protect its interest in India, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said as a campaign to ban Chinese products picks up steam in India.

Following the deadly border clash between the two in mid-June, the Indian government said it has banned 59 Chinese-developed mobile apps, including Tik Tok, WeChat, Weibo and Mobile Legends. Prominent Indian politicians and public figures have called on citizens to boycott Chinese products.

"Sino-Indian cooperation is by nature mutually beneficial. Creating artificial obstacles to bilateral practical cooperation violates WTO [World Trade Organization] rules and hurts India's own interests. China will take the necessary measures to protect the legitimate interests of its companies," Zhao said at a regular briefing in Beijing.

Zhao went on to say that Indian officials are irresponsibly issuing statements that damage relations between India and China and called for coordinated action to salvage bilateral relations.

On Thursday, Sputnik learned from government sources that Chinese tech giant Huawei has been excluded from India's 5G rollout plans.

Tensions over border disputes between the Asian giants came to a head in mid-June when a deadly brawl broke out between soldiers high up in the disputed Ladakh region. India said that 20 of its soldiers died in the skirmish while an undisclosed number of Chinese soldiers are believed to have perished. That was the first time in nearly 60 years that border disputes between the two, which have effectively never been settled, have resulted in fatalities.

