China Poised To Become World's Largest Economy By 2035; Forecast Global Experts
Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2024 | 05:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) A report, titled ‘Decisive Battle: The Progress of China's Comprehensively Deepening Reform and High-Standard Opening Up in the New Era and Prospects for 2029 and 2035’ was released at an international seminar held at Renmin University of China where experts and scholars from home and abroad gathered to envision the country's trajectory towards 2029 and 2035.
According to the report, "By 2035, China is poised to become the world's largest economy, with its scientific research and manufacturing capabilities reaching world-class levels across most industries." It outlined seven key transformations expected in China by 2029 and 2035, with most striking changes taking place in fields of economy, life standard, environment, and national security.
It said economically, by 2029, strategic emerging industries will constitute over 20% of China's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), with more than 40% of fortune 500 companies coming from China.
"I am sure that this new era of Chinese reforms, which a comprehensive and deepening and will be based on modernization, will create the core for the new world economic mode," Sergey Glaziev, Vice President of the VEO of Russia, Academician of the Russian academy of Sciences, told CEN.
"The global economic landscape will certainly shift," noted Mohammed Saqib, Secretary General, India China Economic and Cultural Council (ICEC), India. He highlighted that this presents both opportunities and challenges for other nations. "It will need a careful cultivation of economic relationships and strategic partnerships," he added.
"What is the point of engaging in development if it does not lead to massive increases in the standards of living of the ordinary people?" Radhika Desai, Professor at the Department of Political Studies, and Director of Geopolitical Economy Research Group, University of Manitoba (GERG), Canada, raised a question.
In terms of quality of life, by 2029, it is projected that China's Human Development Index will rise to the "very high" category, with average life expectancy surpassing 80 years. By 2035, the per capita monthly income is expected to exceed RMB 10,000.
Environmentally, by 2029, China aims to achieve peak carbon emissions earlier than expected, with an annual reduction of over 400 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions thereafter. By 2035, China will form a green, low-carbon, and circular industrial system, becoming one of the countries with the lowest energy consumption per unit of GDP and carbon emission intensity.
In terms of national security, by 2029, China will be recognized as the country with the highest degree of comprehensive security, achieving milestones such as a manned lunar landing and producing over 100 large aircraft annually. By 2035, China will increase its annual large aircraft production to 500, build ten new overseas support bases, and conduct 200-300 space launches per year.
Hosted by Renmin University and organized by the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies, the event saw collaboration from the Free Economic Society of Russia (VEO of Russia), the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba (GERG), and the India China Economic and Cultural Council (ICEC).
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
More Stories From World
-
Thai politician 'highly confident' ahead of possible ban4 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh Nobel winner Yunus to lead interim govt54 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP Montreal Masters results - 1st update1 hour ago
-
Maduro attacks social media, claims 'cyber-fascist' coup bid1 hour ago
-
South Africa makes opera its own at home as its stars shine abroad1 hour ago
-
Boxer in Olympics gender row moves into final, Thomas flies to 200m gold1 hour ago
-
In Cuba, wrestler Lopez's hometown cheers historic Olympic gold1 hour ago
-
Hope, optimism abound as energized Harris crowd relishes VP pick1 hour ago
-
Algerian boxer in Paris Olympics gender row marches into final1 hour ago
-
Venezuela army vows 'absolute loyalty' to Maduro after opposition appeal1 hour ago
-
Blinken says Bangladesh must respect 'democratic principles'1 hour ago
-
Nishikori advances with Montreal fightback, Raonic out1 hour ago