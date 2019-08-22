China police seize 39 kg drugs in SW border province

UrduPoint.com
KUNMING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Police in southwest China's Yunnan Province have captured three drug trafficking suspects and seized 39.18 kg of drugs, local authorities said Thursday.

On Aug. 10, border police in the city of Pu'er intercepted two suspected motorcycles in Jiangcheng County, seizing 38.75 kg of opium, 0.36 kg of heroin and 0.07 kg of methamphetamine from two woven bags on one of the motorcycles.

Three suspects were nabbed on the spot. Further investigation into the case is underway.

The Pu'er Border Management Detachment has sped up efforts to establish a drug control and prevention system.

Since the beginning of this year, the detachment has cracked 224 drug-trafficking cases and seized 897 kg of drugs.

Yunnan is a major front in China's battle against drug crime, as it borders the Golden Triangle known for its rampant drug production and trafficking.

