China Policy To Frame Pompeo Visit To German Marshall Fund Forum On Thursday - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 09:20 PM

China Policy to Frame Pompeo Visit to German Marshall Fund Forum on Thursday - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will focus on China's challenge to Western democracies during a visit on Thursday to the annual Brussels Forum hosted by the German Marshall Fund, the State Department said in a press release.

"The Secretary will discuss how the United States and Europe can address together the challenges posed by the People's Republic of China and will speak to a range of priority foreign policy issues," the release said on Wednesday.

Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun and State Department head of the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker will participate in separate events focusing on the novel coronavirus pandemic, the release added.

The German Marshall Fund, a trans-Atlantic think-tank founded in 1972 with a gift from Germany, is headquartered in Washington, DC with offices in Berlin, Paris, Brussels, Belgrade, Ankara, Bucharest and Warsaw.

More Stories From World

