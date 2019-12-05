China Poses No Threat or Challenge to NATO - Foreign Ministry

China's growing influence does not pose any threat to NATO or mean that Beijing has become the alliance's enemy, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman said on Thursday while commenting on a recent NATO statement that made such claims

The NATO leaders' summit took place in London from December 3-4. According to the declaration issued after the meeting, the alliance recognizes that "China's growing influence and international policies present both opportunities and challenges" that needed to be addressed.

"Sheer size and threat are not connected. In fact, China is a big [country] with great influence, but we are committed to peaceful development, and we advocate for harmony, equality and mutual respect.

A growing China means a growing power that supports peace and justice. We have also noticed that many NATO members do not want to be China's enemies," Hua Chunying said at a press conference.

She stressed that the main threat and challenge in the world at the moment was a policy of unilateral actions and practice of oppressing other countries.

"Even the US allies suffer from this," the spokeswoman added.

Following the NATO meeting in London, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters that the alliance was considering the possibility of involving China in arms control arrangements. However, in October, he stated that Beijing had not yet agreed to join negotiations on the matter.