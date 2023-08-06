Open Menu

China Positive On Engaging In Further Talks On Ukrainian Peace - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2023 | 11:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2023) China appears positive about attending more rounds of talks on Ukrainian peace, British media reported Sunday, as a Saudi-hosted forum wrapped up in Jeddah without any concrete outcome.

The negotiations brought together Kiev's allies from dozens of countries as well as China, South Africa, Egypt and Brazil, whose representative said the peace process was unlikely to progress without Russia. Mexico declined to attend citing Russia's absence.

The Financial Times daily cited a European official as saying that China "participated actively and was positive about the idea of a third meeting at this level," after dodging a similar event hosted by Denmark in June.

Another EU diplomat described Beijing's stance as "constructive."

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned this week that some countries would try to use the meeting in Jeddah to build a coalition against Russia, while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Russian presidency would scrutinize the event for clues on its goals.

