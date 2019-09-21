UrduPoint.com
China Positively Assessing Recent Trade Consultations With US - Commerce Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 09:10 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) China is optimistic about the outcome of this week's trade consultations with the United States, the Ministry of Commerce said on Saturday, adding that Beijing and Washington were preparing for the new high-level round of talks.

On late Friday, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer's office described the recent talks at the level of deputy ministers as productive.

"The Chinese and US negotiating teams on trade and economic issues held consultations at the level of deputy ministers on September 19-20, the parties constructively discussed trade and economic issues of mutual interest," the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

The parties also discussed preparations for the 13th round of high-level trade negotiations and agreed to maintain further contacts on the issue.

The trade row between the world's two largest economies erupted in June 2018 when the United States imposed the first round of its additional trade duties on China prompting Beijing to respond in kind. Since then, the sides have exchanged several rounds of duties and are engaged in the talks to settle their disagreements.

Earlier in September, President Donald Trump said the United States would delay imposing an additional five percent tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports until October 15.

