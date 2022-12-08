UrduPoint.com

China Possibly Surpasses US In Number Of Nuclear Warheads - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2022 | 12:00 PM

China Possibly Surpasses US in Number of Nuclear Warheads - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) China may have surpassed the United States in the number of nuclear warheads on intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), the Defense News portal reported on Thursday.

The US Strategic Command (STRATCOM) has recently sent a classified document to Congress, the military news website said.

Under the US National Defense Authorization Act, Congress must be notified if China surpasses the US in at least one of the three components related to ICBM stockpiles, which include the number of ICBMs, the number of ICBM launchers, and the number of nuclear warheads on ICBMs, the report said.

Citing data from the Pentagon and Congress that the US has more ICBMs and ICBM launchers deployed, the military news portal concluded that China has surpassed the US in terms of the number of nuclear warheads.

US lawmakers were unable to confirm to the portal that the document sent by STRATCOM to Congress concerned the warheads, as the information is classified.

Related Topics

China Nuclear Pentagon United States May Congress From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th December 2022

3 hours ago
 US Senate Panel Approves Biden's Nominee for Ambas ..

US Senate Panel Approves Biden's Nominee for Ambassador to Russia - Spokesman

11 hours ago
 Senior Minister briefs YouTubers about govt's perf ..

Senior Minister briefs YouTubers about govt's performance

11 hours ago
 NA Speaker attends funeral of Abdul Quddus

NA Speaker attends funeral of Abdul Quddus

11 hours ago
 Peru's Castillo dissolves Congress, to name 'emerg ..

Peru's Castillo dissolves Congress, to name 'emergency' govt

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.