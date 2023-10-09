Open Menu

China Post Records Steady Growth In First Eight Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2023 | 12:10 PM

China Post records steady growth in first eight months

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) -- China Post Group Corporation Limited reported steady growth in revenue and profits during the first eight months of the year.

The state-owned postal service provider saw its revenue expand 8.26 percent year on year to 564.57 billion Yuan (78.64 billion U.S. Dollars) in the January-August period, according to data released by the company on World Post Day, which falls on Monday.

The company's profits rose 8.36 percent from a year ago to 75.

3 billion yuan during this period, the data showed.

After years of development, China Post has built a global delivery network mobilizing 120,000 delivery trucks and 42 cargo aircraft, said Liu Aili, the group's chairman.

Moving forward, the company plans to be more engaged in China's rural development, help connect farm produce to the national market, and meet Chinese farmers' logistics needs.

China Post ranks 86th on the 2023 Fortune Global 500 list.

