BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in the city of Zhuhai ” Airshow China ” initially scheduled for November has been postponed until further notice over the worsening epidemiological situation, the event's organizing committee said on Tuesday in a press release.

"The global situation of the Covid-19 pandemic is still developing rapidly. After careful consideration regarding the health of our guests and exhibitors, safety of travel and the quality of the exhibition, we regret to announce that the 13th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition (namely Airshow China), originally scheduled to be held from November 10th to 15th, 2020, at Zhuhai International Airshow Center, will be postponed until further notice," the press release said.

Airshow China is the Asian country's largest international aerospace trade show. It has been held every two years since 1996, showcasing military and civil aircraft, space technology, weapons and military equipment, as well as air defense systems and electronic warfare technology.