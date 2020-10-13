UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Postpones November's Airshow In Zhuhai Over COVID-19 - Organizers

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 11:40 AM

China Postpones November's Airshow in Zhuhai Over COVID-19 - Organizers

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in the city of Zhuhai ” Airshow China ” initially scheduled for November has been postponed until further notice over the worsening epidemiological situation, the event's organizing committee said on Tuesday in a press release.

"The global situation of the Covid-19 pandemic is still developing rapidly. After careful consideration regarding the health of our guests and exhibitors, safety of travel and the quality of the exhibition, we regret to announce that the 13th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition (namely Airshow China), originally scheduled to be held from November 10th to 15th, 2020, at Zhuhai International Airshow Center, will be postponed until further notice," the press release said.

Airshow China is the Asian country's largest international aerospace trade show. It has been held every two years since 1996, showcasing military and civil aircraft, space technology, weapons and military equipment, as well as air defense systems and electronic warfare technology.

Related Topics

Technology China Zhuhai November 2020 Event From Asia

Recent Stories

Youth have a vital role in country's progress, pro ..

20 seconds ago

OPPO Pakistan Launches the Sleekest OPPO F17 Pro i ..

19 minutes ago

Motorway gang-rape case: Prime suspect Abid Ali pr ..

20 minutes ago

G20 to discuss measures to support a rapid, sustai ..

43 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 13, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.