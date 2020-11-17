UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Praises Hero Diplomat For Saving Drowning Student

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 05:08 PM

China Praises Hero Diplomat for Saving Drowning Student

China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian praised a British diplomat on Tuesday for rescuing a drowning student in a southern Chinese town, in what he called a heroic and admirable act

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian praised a British diplomat on Tuesday for rescuing a drowning student in a southern Chinese town, in what he called a heroic and admirable act.

Stephen Ellison, 61, was a month into his job as consul-general in Chongqing when he pulled a 24-year-old female student from the river over the weekend. The diplomat was caught on camera by onlookers diving into the water after only having time to take his shoes off and swimming to the woman as she was floating face down. No one else tried to help her.

"I saw that video. The heroic behavior of the British consul-general is worthy of our admiration," Zhao Lijian said at a daily news briefing.

The British Embassy in Beijing said they were all "immensely proud" of Ellison's action. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tweeted that his "bravery and commitment demonstrates the very best of British diplomats around the world."

On the Chinese social media, the foreigner's selfless act was contrasted to that of bystanders who only threw Ellison a life preserver when he was swimming the woman to safety. Many Chinese are reluctant to get involved in such situation for fear of being liable for what happens.

Related Topics

World Water China Social Media Student Job Chongqing Beijing Women All From Best

Recent Stories

Committee constituted to commission Sewerage Treat ..

28 seconds ago

Second wave of COVID-19, more lethal as compared ..

30 seconds ago

German Chancellor Merkel Сalls for Removing Trade ..

32 seconds ago

FO rejects media reports as fabrication regarding ..

24 minutes ago

ADNOC CEO highlights investment and partnership op ..

26 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

33 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.