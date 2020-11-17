China Praises Hero Diplomat for Saving Drowning Student

China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian praised a British diplomat on Tuesday for rescuing a drowning student in a southern Chinese town, in what he called a heroic and admirable act

Stephen Ellison, 61, was a month into his job as consul-general in Chongqing when he pulled a 24-year-old female student from the river over the weekend. The diplomat was caught on camera by onlookers diving into the water after only having time to take his shoes off and swimming to the woman as she was floating face down. No one else tried to help her.

"I saw that video. The heroic behavior of the British consul-general is worthy of our admiration," Zhao Lijian said at a daily news briefing.

The British Embassy in Beijing said they were all "immensely proud" of Ellison's action. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tweeted that his "bravery and commitment demonstrates the very best of British diplomats around the world."

On the Chinese social media, the foreigner's selfless act was contrasted to that of bystanders who only threw Ellison a life preserver when he was swimming the woman to safety. Many Chinese are reluctant to get involved in such situation for fear of being liable for what happens.