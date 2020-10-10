China praises Pakistan’s support at UN on Hong Kong issue

(@fidahassanain)

BEIJING: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 10th, 2020) China praised Pakistan for strong support on its position on Hong Kong-related issue during a debate at the United Nations General Assembly’s Third Committee.

Speaking at regular briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said Pakistan and Cuba represented the relevant countries and delivered speeches, highlighting that China’s implementation of Hong Kong National Security Law is good for the steady implementation of the one country two systems.

She pointed out that Pakistan also supported China’s measures in Xinjiang to protect people’s rights, and opposed politicisation and double standards on human rights issue.

On Oct 8th, 2020, Pakistan made a joint statement on behalf of 55 countries at the United Nations, declaring Hong Kong an inalienable part of China and urging foreign forces not to interfere in Beijing’s internal affairs.

Cuba, too, made a joint statement on behalf of 45 countries in support of China’s counter-terrorism measures in Xinjiang. Kuwait made a similar statement supporting China on behalf of three Arab nations.

“The Hong Kong special administrative region is an inalienable part of China, and Hong Kong affairs are China’s internal affairs that brook no interference by foreign forces,” Pakistan’s Permanent Representa­tive to the UN, Ambassador Munir Akram, told the General Assembly’s Third Committee.