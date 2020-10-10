UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Praises Pakistan’s Support At UN On Hong Kong Issue

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 13 seconds ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 11:09 AM

China praises Pakistan’s support at UN on Hong Kong issue

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying says  Pakistan and Cuba represented the relevant countries and delivered speeches, highlighting that China’s implementation of Hong Kong National Security Law is good for the steady implementation of the one country two systems.

BEIJING: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 10th, 2020) China praised Pakistan for strong support on its position on Hong Kong-related issue during a debate at the United Nations General Assembly’s Third Committee.

Speaking at regular briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said Pakistan and Cuba represented the relevant countries and delivered speeches, highlighting that China’s implementation of Hong Kong National Security Law is good for the steady implementation of the one country two systems.

She pointed out that Pakistan also supported China’s measures in Xinjiang to protect people’s rights, and opposed politicisation and double standards on human rights issue.

On Oct 8th, 2020, Pakistan made a joint statement on behalf of 55 countries at the United Nations, declaring Hong Kong an inalienable part of China and urging foreign forces not to interfere in Beijing’s internal affairs.

Cuba, too, made a joint statement on behalf of 45 countries in support of China’s counter-terrorism measures in Xinjiang. Kuwait made a similar statement supporting China on behalf of three Arab nations.

“The Hong Kong special administrative region is an inalienable part of China, and Hong Kong affairs are China’s internal affairs that brook no interference by foreign forces,” Pakistan’s Permanent Representa­tive to the UN, Ambassador Munir Akram, told the General Assembly’s Third Committee.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations China Kuwait Beijing Hong Kong Cuba 2020 Arab

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 10 October 2020

55 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

HCHF discusses prospects for cooperation with UNES ..

10 hours ago

UN Secretary-General hails World Food Programme’ ..

11 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes mental ..

11 hours ago

Latin America to bear worst impact from coronaviru ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.