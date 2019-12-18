China's Special Envoy for Syria Xie Xiaoyan praised on Wednesday Russia's role in fighting terrorism in Syria, where the terror threat has not been completely defeated yet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) China's Special Envoy for Syria Xie Xiaoyan praised on Wednesday Russia's role in fighting terrorism in Syria, where the terror threat has not been completely defeated yet.

Xie, who is currently on a visit in Moscow, highlighted that the Russian military was present in Syria under the invitation of the official government to fight terror groups, including the Islamic State (ISIS, banned in Russia) and the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia). He added that Russia had launched over 10,000 airstrikes in Syria, killing many terrorists.

"I think [it] is a positive role [that] Russia played for the fight against terrorism," Xie said.

The special envoy added that the terror threat in Syria was far from being defeated, calling on the global community to cooperate.

"Fight against terrorism is by far not over yet. There is a great danger of terrorist organizations coming back to life again, the ISIS for example. Not only in Idlib, in Syria, [but also] in the region, in some other places. The international community should join hands to continue to fight terrorism," Xie added.

He also said that it was only up to the Syrian people to decide on their fate and the future of the country.