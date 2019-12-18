UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Praises Russia's Role In Fighting Terrorism In Syria - Envoy For Syria

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 04:30 PM

China Praises Russia's Role in Fighting Terrorism in Syria - Envoy for Syria

China's Special Envoy for Syria Xie Xiaoyan praised on Wednesday Russia's role in fighting terrorism in Syria, where the terror threat has not been completely defeated yet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) China's Special Envoy for Syria Xie Xiaoyan praised on Wednesday Russia's role in fighting terrorism in Syria, where the terror threat has not been completely defeated yet.

Xie, who is currently on a visit in Moscow, highlighted that the Russian military was present in Syria under the invitation of the official government to fight terror groups, including the Islamic State (ISIS, banned in Russia) and the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia). He added that Russia had launched over 10,000 airstrikes in Syria, killing many terrorists.

"I think [it] is a positive role [that] Russia played for the fight against terrorism," Xie said.

The special envoy added that the terror threat in Syria was far from being defeated, calling on the global community to cooperate.

"Fight against terrorism is by far not over yet. There is a great danger of terrorist organizations coming back to life again, the ISIS for example. Not only in Idlib, in Syria, [but also] in the region, in some other places. The international community should join hands to continue to fight terrorism," Xie added.

He also said that it was only up to the Syrian people to decide on their fate and the future of the country.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Moscow Russia China ISIS Visit Idlib From Government

Recent Stories

MCC to tour Pakistan in 2020

19 minutes ago

Malala Yousafzai appears on cover page of Teen Vog ..

20 minutes ago

Some industries crumbling under the tax burden: Mi ..

23 minutes ago

Business community reject proposed gas tariff hike

3 minutes ago

Limitless opportunities exist as a result of CPEC ..

3 minutes ago

Australia heatwave: Nation endures hottest day on ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.