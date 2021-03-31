UrduPoint.com
China Praises Work Of WHO Experts Who Prepared Report On COVID Origin After Visit To Wuhan

Wed 31st March 2021 | 05:50 AM

China Praises Work of WHO Experts Who Prepared Report on COVID Origin After Visit to Wuhan

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) China highly appreciates the professionalism and scientific approach of the World Health Organization (WHO) experts who contributed to the publication of the report after a visit to China's Wuhan to study the origin of COVID-19, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The WHO on Tuesday released the full version of a report by an international group of experts of the organization on a visit to the city of Wuhan to identify the origin of the coronavirus, in which it called the leak of COVID-19 from a laboratory very unlikely.

The report also says the new type of coronavirus was most likely transmitted to humans from bats through another animal.

"We have noticed that the WHO has already published a report on the study of the causes of the origin of the new type of coronavirus. The Chinese side highly appreciates the scientific approach, professionalism and efforts of the international and Chinese experts who took part in this study," the Chinese ministry said.

