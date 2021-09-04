UrduPoint.com

China Prematurely Wins Tokyo Paralympics In Both Medal Counts 1 Day Before Games' Closure

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) The Chinese national team has prematurely won the Tokyo Paralympic Games in both the overall and gold medal counts, according to the results one day before the official closure of the sporting event.

As of Saturday, China tops the medal counts with 87 gold medals, 52 silver medals and 48 bronze ones.

It is followed by the UK team with 40 gold medals that has no longer any chances to outrun China in the number of gold medals.

In the overall medal count, Russia came in third with 35 gold medals, 30 silver medals and 47 bronze ones, while ranked fourth in the gold medal count following the US (35).

China has been winning Summer Paralympics since 2004.

