Open Menu

China Premier Li Starts New Zealand, Australia Visits

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2024 | 10:50 AM

China Premier Li starts New Zealand, Australia visits

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Chinese Premier Li Qiang landed in Wellington Thursday to launch a tour of New Zealand and Australia, a trip focused on trade against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions.

Second only to President Xi Jinping in China's political hierarchy, Li is the most senior figure to arrive on official business in either nation since 2017.

A small crowd of supporters greeted Li's motorcade as it pulled out of Wellington Airport in New Zealand's capital, banging drums, cheering and waving red-and-gold banners.

The visit starts with a ceremonial welcome at stately Government House, before a formal dinner in the residence's ballroom in the evening.

Over six days Li will set foot in five different cities, meet two prime ministers, hold talks with a string of business leaders, and embark on China's trademark "Panda diplomacy".

China's relationship with both hosts has shifted drastically in the seven years since Li's predecessor toured Down Under.

New Zealand, long seen as one of China's closest partners in the region, has become increasingly bold in its criticism of Beijing's role in the South Pacific.

Related Topics

Australia Business China Visit Beijing Panda Wellington 2017 Government Xi Jinping Airport New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

2 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

11 hours ago
 Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

11 hours ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

11 hours ago
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & ..

Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division

11 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation D ..

Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25

11 hours ago
 Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior ..

Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25

11 hours ago

Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space ..

11 hours ago
 LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ..

LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge

11 hours ago
 Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing ..

Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing hydel and new projects of wate ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World