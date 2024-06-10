China Premier Li To Visit New Zealand 'this Week': NZ PM
Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Chinese Premier Li Qiang will visit New Zealand this week, Prime Minister Chris Luxon said Monday, a rare visit expected to focus on bolstering trade while setting aside security concerns.
Li will be the first Chinese premier to visit New Zealand since 2017, embarking on a trip that is widely tipped to also take him to Australia.
China is New Zealand's largest export destination, and Wellington has been one of Beijing's closest partners among Western democracies.
But relations have become strained in recent years as China has looked to expand its military and diplomatic reach across the Pacific.
"I look forward to warmly welcoming Premier Li in New Zealand," Luxon said in a statement.
"The premier's visit is a valuable opportunity for exchanges on areas of cooperation between New Zealand and China."
Luxon said Li -- China's number two official -- would arrive to a ceremonial welcome and official dinner "later this week", before a series of bilateral meetings.
Li follows a string of high-powered Chinese delegates who have made the trip to New Zealand in recent months.
Foreign Minister Wang Yi held high-level talks during a visit to the capital Wellington earlier this year.
New Zealand's recently elected centre-right government has pivoted towards closer ties with Australia and the United States.
It has also been mulling its involvement in the landmark AUKUS security pact between Washington, Canberra and London -- a move that would greatly irritate China.
New Zealand's foreign minister in May hit out at China's bid for an increased security presence in the Pacific Islands, warning against actions that could "destabilise" or undermine regional security.
"New Zealand and China engage where we have shared interests, and we speak frankly and constructively with each other where we have differences," Luxon said on Monday.
"Our relationship is significant, complex and resilient."
