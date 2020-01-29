China Prepared to Assist Countries That Insist on Evacuating Citizens From Wuhan

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) China is prepared to provide all necessary assistance to countries that insist on evacuating their citizens out of Wuhan, the epicenter of the new deadly coronavirus, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying told Sputnik.

"If there are countries that particularly insist on the evacuation of their citizens from Wuhan, China will make appropriate preparations and provide the necessary assistance and facilities in accordance with international practice and China's anti-epidemiologic regulations," the spokeswoman said in a written response to Sputnik's question whether Beijing was allowing countries to evaculate their citizens.

She also noted that China placed great importance on the safety of foreign citizens in the Hubei province, where the outbreak is centered.