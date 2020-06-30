China Prepared to Respond to US Meddling in Hong Kong Affairs - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) China is determined to take appropriate countermeasures to attempts of the United States to undermine the national security law on Hong Kong, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a briefing on Tuesday.

On Monday, the US government announced a set of measures curtailing Hong Kong's preferential status under US law, including exceptions on export licenses. As announced by State Secretary Mike Pompeo, the US has suspended export of military equipment and is set to also suspend export of US defense and dual-use technologies to Hong Kong.

"On Hong Kong's national security legislation, the Chinese side has made clear its solemn position on many occasions. It is China's internal affair and no foreign country has any right to interfere. The Chinese government is determined in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, in implementing the 'one country, two systems' policy, and in opposing external forces' interference in Hong Kong affairs," Zhao said.

According to the spokesman, the purpose of Washington's restrictions is to "obstruct China's legislation process to safeguard national security in Hong Kong."

"Such attempts will never succeed. As regards the wrong moves by the US side, China will take necessary retaliatory measures to resolutely safeguard its national interests," Zhao said.

The law in question was passed by the standing committee of the National People's Congress earlier in the day following a little more than a month-long review since proposed by the lawmakers. This is expected to adjust security policies in Hong Kong to Beijing's perception of crime and punishment with regard to separatism, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign agents.

The legislation has triggered a backlash both abroad and in Hong Kong, where residents fear their basic freedoms and rights, enjoyed under the autonomous region's special status, might get painfully limited by Beijing.