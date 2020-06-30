UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Prepared To Respond To US Meddling In Hong Kong Affairs - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 05:50 PM

China Prepared to Respond to US Meddling in Hong Kong Affairs - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) China is determined to take appropriate countermeasures to attempts of the United States to undermine the national security law on Hong Kong, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a briefing on Tuesday.

On Monday, the US government announced a set of measures curtailing Hong Kong's preferential status under US law, including exceptions on export licenses. As announced by State Secretary Mike Pompeo, the US has suspended export of military equipment and is set to also suspend export of US defense and dual-use technologies to Hong Kong.

"On Hong Kong's national security legislation, the Chinese side has made clear its solemn position on many occasions. It is China's internal affair and no foreign country has any right to interfere. The Chinese government is determined in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, in implementing the 'one country, two systems' policy, and in opposing external forces' interference in Hong Kong affairs," Zhao said.

According to the spokesman, the purpose of Washington's restrictions is to "obstruct China's legislation process to safeguard national security in Hong Kong."

"Such attempts will never succeed. As regards the wrong moves by the US side, China will take necessary retaliatory measures to resolutely safeguard its national interests," Zhao said.

The law in question was passed by the standing committee of the National People's Congress earlier in the day following a little more than a month-long review since proposed by the lawmakers. This is expected to adjust security policies in Hong Kong to Beijing's perception of crime and punishment with regard to separatism, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign agents.

The legislation has triggered a backlash both abroad and in Hong Kong, where residents fear their basic freedoms and rights, enjoyed under the autonomous region's special status, might get painfully limited by Beijing.

Related Topics

China Washington Beijing Hong Kong United States Congress Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

FNC celebrates International Day of Parliamentaris ..

7 minutes ago

Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Addresses ..

23 minutes ago

Israel to Continue Counteracting Iran's Presence i ..

2 minutes ago

US Senators Trying to Prevent Trump From Withdrawi ..

2 minutes ago

Taiwanese President Disappointed by Beijing's Appr ..

2 minutes ago

Gold price increases Rs100 to Rs104,500 per tola ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.