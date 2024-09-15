China Prepares For Heavy Rain As Typhoon Nears Shanghai
Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2024 | 09:10 AM
Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Chinese authorities prepared for heavy rain on Sunday as a strong typhoon approached the country's heavily populated eastern seaboard.
Typhoon Bebinca was expected to make landfall along a swath of coastline including the megacity of Shanghai sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning, according to Beijing's emergency management ministry.
The ministry said in a statement on Saturday that the storm would cause "heavy to torrential" downpours with "local heavy or extremely heavy rainstorms" between Sunday and Tuesday.
Officials held a meeting Saturday to "research and deploy flood and typhoon control work in key areas", according to the statement.
The water resources ministry on Saturday launched a level-four emergency response -- the lowest in a tiered system -- for flooding in Shanghai and the provinces of Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui, state news agency Xinhua reported.
Bebinca's expected landfall comes during the Mid-Autumn Festival, a public holiday in China.
The emergency management ministry said officials must "pay close attention to the development of the typhoon", adding that "many people will be travelling, mobility will be high and safety risks will be prominent".
Shanghai municipal authorities urged residents on Sunday to "strengthen efforts to guard against harmful effects of the typhoon on high-altitude work, transportation, infrastructure and agriculture".
Some flights to and from major airports in Shanghai were cancelled or rescheduled on Sunday because of the typhoon, state media reported.
Passenger shipping lines were scheduled to be suspended in Shanghai from Sunday due to the typhoon, according to an official statement on the social media account of the municipal port and shipping development centre.
China is the world's biggest emitter of the greenhouse gases that scientists say are driving climate change and making extreme weather more frequent and intense.
Another typhoon, Yagi, killed at least four and injured 95 when it passed through China's southern Hainan island this month, according to national weather authorities.
Bebinca passed through Japan's Amami island overnight through Sunday, packing gusts of up to 198 kilometres (123 miles) per hour, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.
"In the Amami region, the risk of landslides has increased due to the heavy rainfall until now," it added.
Recent Stories
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
National Savings announces reduction in profit rates
Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X
More Stories From World
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table1 minute ago
-
Egypt rail crash kills three including two children1 minute ago
-
Tennis: WTA Guadalajara results - collated2 minutes ago
-
Messi scores twice in triumphant injury return for Miami2 minutes ago
-
AI is 'accelerating the climate crisis,' expert warns2 minutes ago
-
Pennsylvania's fracking industry plans to continue, whoever wins White House2 minutes ago
-
Three Americans, two Spaniards held over alleged plot to 'destabilize' Venezuela2 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table7 hours ago
-
Kipyegon wins again, Tebogo and Crouser upset at Diamond League finals8 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship results8 hours ago
-
Climate demo blocks Hague motorway during police strike8 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table8 hours ago