China Prepares To Launch Long March-8 Y1 Rocket

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 12:43 PM

WENCHANG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :China's Long March-8 Y1 rocket was vertically transported to the launching area of the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province on Wednesday, according to the China National Space Administration.

Next, the rocket will be filled with propellant and readied for launch in late December, according to the administration.

