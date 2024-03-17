Open Menu

China Prepares To Launch Relay Satellite Queqiao-2

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2024 | 01:10 PM

China prepares to launch relay satellite Queqiao-2

Hainan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) The combination of the relay satellite Queqiao-2 and the Long March-8 Y3 carrier rocket was vertically transferred on Sunday to the launching area at the Wenchang Space Launch Center in south China's Hainan Province.

The satellite is projected to be launched at an appropriate time within the next few days, according to the China National Space Administration (CNSA).

The combination on a removable launch pad was moved out of the vertical test building of the launching site in the morning, and then safely transported to its launching area.

The rocket check, the joint test work and the propellant filling will be carried out before the launch, according to the CNSA.

Queqiao-2, or Magpie Bridge-2, will serve as a relay platform for the fourth phase of China's lunar exploration program, providing communications services for the Chang'e-4, Chang'e-6, Chang'e-7, and Chang'e-8 missions.

Related Topics

China SITE Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

13 hours ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

14 hours ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

15 hours ago
 Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

16 hours ago
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

16 hours ago
 Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

16 hours ago
 IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeti ..

IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting

17 hours ago
 JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic ..

JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients

17 hours ago
 Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziris ..

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

17 hours ago
 Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Ba ..

Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt

17 hours ago

More Stories From World