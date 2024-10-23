China prepares to launch Shenzhou-19 crewed spaceship

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The combination of the Shenzhou-19 crewed spaceship and a Long March-2F carrier rocket has been transferred to the launch area, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said on Tuesday.

According to the CMSA, facilities and equipment at the launch site are in good condition, while various pre-launch function checks and joint tests will be carried out as planned.

The spaceship will be launched at an appropriate time in the near future, the CMSA said.