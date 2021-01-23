UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Pressing US To Schedule Xi-Biden Summit - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 01:30 AM

China Pressing US to Schedule Xi-Biden Summit - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) China has been pressing President Joe Biden's administration to explore holding a summit between the two nations' leaders in an attempt to reset the troubled relationship, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

In December, soon after Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Biden on his election victory, Beijing raised the idea of dispatching Politburo member Yang Jiechi to Washington, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the initiative. The proposal, the report added, was conveyed through letters by the Chinese ambassador to the United States and other intermediaries.

Beijing was planning to bring a message to Biden related to issues other than trade, which was a priority under the Trump administration, according to the report.

Since Biden was emphasizing climate change and the pandemic, Yang plans to also focus on those issues, as well as getting in sight a summit between Biden and Xi, the report said.

Former President Donald Trump had launched a major trade war with China and accused it of Currency rigging and theft of US intellectual property. Trump also accused China of deliberately spreading the COVID-19 to the world, calling it the "Chinese virus", to the consternation of Beijing, which responded by saying the former president had politicized the pandemic ahead of the US election in November.

However, Biden himself, his cabinet nominees and other administration officials said the US will crack down on China for alleged unfair trading practices and human rights abuses.

Related Topics

Election World China Washington Trump Beijing United States November December Cabinet Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Shabab Al Ahli clinch fifth Super Cup title

16 minutes ago

Ministry of Foreign Affairs responds to temporary ..

46 minutes ago

Country's economy strengthens swiftly as compared ..

2 hours ago

South Korea's GL Rapha to Start Delivery of Russia ..

2 hours ago

Govt to abide by court verdict on Senate poll: Pri ..

44 minutes ago

Calvert-Lewin gives Everton a boost

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.