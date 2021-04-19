UrduPoint.com
China Prevents Mongolian Fire From Spreading Across Border

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 03:47 PM

China prevents Mongolian fire from spreading across border

Over 600 Chinese firefighters were mobilized to prevent the flames of a grassland fire in Mongolia from spreading to China's Xilingol League, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, local authorities said

Over 600 Chinese firefighters were mobilized to prevent the flames of a grassland fire in Mongolia from spreading to China's Xilingol League, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, local authorities said.

The fire started in Mongolia on Sunday. The Chinese firefighters were dispatched to prevent the fire from blazing across a border patrol road and fire isolation belt.

The flames have been extinguished.

