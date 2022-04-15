UrduPoint.com

China Prioritizes Development Of Strategic Partnership With Saudi Arabia - Xi

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2022 | 10:50 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) Beijing places a priority on the development of ties and comprehensive strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia, Chinese Leader Xi Jinping said on Friday during phone talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"The Chinese side places a priority on the development of relations with Saudi Arabia and is ready to work with the Saudi side on the constant deepening of comprehensive strategic partnership," China Central Television quoted Xi as saying.

The Chinese leader noted that the world is currently undergoing profound and complex changes; however, he said, the strategic nature of China-Saudi relations is becoming increasingly apparent.

The leaders also exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine.

