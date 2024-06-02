China Probe Successfully Lands On Far Side Of Moon
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2024 | 09:50 AM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) China's Chang'e-6 lunar probe successfully landed Sunday on the far side of the Moon to collect samples, state media reported -- the latest leap for Beijing's decades-old space programme.
The Chang'e-6 set down in the immense South Pole-Aitken Basin, one of the largest known impact craters in the solar system, state news agency Xinhua said, citing the China National Space Administration.
It marks the first time that samples will be collected from the rarely explored area of the Moon, according to the agency.
The Chang'e-6 is on a technically complex 53-day mission that began on May 3.
On Sunday, it descended from its orbit about 200 kilometres (124 miles) above the Moon to scour the surface for a landing site, Huang Wu, an official at the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, told state broadcaster CCTV.
"The (descent to a lower) orbit carried a few risks, so we needed precise control procedures to put (the probe) onto its preset trajectory," Huang said.
After that, "we had to rapidly reduce the probe's relative speed to the Moon... to zero within 15 minutes, requiring a huge amount of propellant, basically half the probe's entire weight," he said.
Now that the probe has landed, it will attempt to scoop up lunar soil and rocks and carry out other experiments in the landing zone.
That process should be complete within two days, Xinhua said. The probe will use two methods of collection: a drill to collect samples under the surface and a robotic arm to grab specimens from the surface.
Then it must attempt an unprecedented launch from the side of the Moon that always faces away from Earth.
Scientists say the Moon's dark side -- so-called because it is invisible from Earth, not because it never catches the sun's rays -- holds great promise for research because its craters are less covered by ancient lava flows than the near side.
Material collected from the dark side may better shed light on how the Moon formed in the first place.
- China's space ambitions -
Plans for China's "space dream" have been put into overdrive under President Xi Jinping.
Beijing has poured huge resources into its space programme over the past decade, targeting a string of ambitious undertakings in an effort to close the gap with the two traditional space powers -- the United States and Russia.
It has notched several notable achievements, including building a space station called Tiangong, or "heavenly palace".
Beijing has landed robotic rovers on Mars and the Moon, and China is only the third country to independently put humans in orbit.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
More Stories From World
-
Canada set USA 195 to win in T20 World Cup opener13 seconds ago
-
Orban's social media mouthpiece zeroes in on EU ahead of vote25 seconds ago
-
North Korea sends 600 more trash-filled balloons over border31 seconds ago
-
Indigenous Mexican softball team fights against machismo10 minutes ago
-
Very good morning as Djokovic battles back in French Open epic10 minutes ago
-
Historic US election-season trial of Biden's son set to begin10 minutes ago
-
Called to vote in EU polls, Belgian teens feel 'lost'10 minutes ago
-
How far-right could the next EU parliament get?10 minutes ago
-
South Africa's ANC loses majority, needs allies20 minutes ago
-
Gaza mediators urge Israel, Hamas to accept truce plan20 minutes ago
-
I.Coast's ex-president Bedie buried 10 months after death20 minutes ago
-
French Open day 7: Who said what20 minutes ago