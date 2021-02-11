(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The Chinese authorities are investigating alleged links between Zhang Feng, the vice president of the country's Tencent tech giant, and the corruption case involving certain high-profile individuals, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing informed sources.

According to the media outlet, the probe was launched last year into leaking personal data collected by Tencent's WeChat app to former Vice Public Security Minister Sun Lijun. The investigators, as suggested by the sources, are now looking into what exactly Zhang might have shared.

The case "relates to allegations of personal corruption and has no relation to WeChat or Weixin [sister app]," a spokesperson for Tencent said in a statement to The Wall Street Journal.

While Zhang was referred to as the holding's vice president by the municipal government of Zhangjiakou, Tencent said he had never held a senior executive position in the company.

Zhang's whereabouts are unknown, according to the media outlet.