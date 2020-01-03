UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 06:55 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Beijing will cooperate in with Moscow in every way during its chairmanship of the BRICS, an informal group of rapidly developing economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Friday.

Russia assumed the BRICS chairmanship from Brazil on January 1 stating its intention to facilitate the increase of the quality of life in the member countries.

"The Chinese side will support Russia's chairmanship of BRICS in every way, maintain close contact and cooperation with the Russian side and other BRICS countries to have a successful summit in St.

Petersburg," Geng said during a press briefing.

He also expressed hope that BRICS would reach new heights under Russia's tenure.

In late December, Geng confirmed China's intention to continue strengthening its strategic cooperation with Russia for the benefit of both countries and international stability, saying that thanks to personal efforts by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping the relations between two countries had entered a new stage.

