China promotes brick and mortar bookstores on university campuses

China's Ministry of Education has issued a guideline on promoting brick-and-mortar bookstores on university campuses

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :China's Ministry of education has issued a guideline on promoting brick-and-mortar bookstores on university campuses.

Universities and colleges should incorporate building brick-and-mortar bookstores into their campus construction plans, according to the guideline.

The guideline asked universities and colleges to provide favorable conditions to brick-and-mortar bookstores, including lower venue rentals and utility fees as well as more investment in facilities and equipment.

University bookstores should increase supplies of excellent publications and recycle second hand books, the guideline said.

Enterprises and social capital are encouraged to invest in and build bookstores on campuses so as to raise the innovation capability and competitiveness of the bookstores, it added.

