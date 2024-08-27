Open Menu

China Promotes Green Finance Along Yangtze River Economic Belt

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2024 | 06:51 PM

China promotes green finance along Yangtze River Economic Belt

The Chinese government has recently reiterated its commitment to promoting green finance along the Yangtze River Economic Belt, aiming to support the region's green, low-carbon and high-quality development

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The Chinese government has recently reiterated its commitment to promoting green finance along the Yangtze River Economic Belt, aiming to support the region's green, low-carbon and high-quality development.

According to a set of guidelines released by various government agencies, including the People's Bank of China and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, the country will make full use of structural monetary policy tools and encourage more social investment in the green, low-carbon transformation of the economic belt.

Financial institutions and businesses along the belt will be guided to issue green bonds in line with both domestic and international standards, facilitating global participation in the country's low-carbon transition, per the guidelines.

Eligible green and low-carbon firms will be permitted to obtain funding through such pathways as initial public offerings, refinancing, and mergers and acquisitions.

The country will use its national green development fund to boost pollution reduction, ecological restoration, and the development of green transport networks and clean energy along the economic belt.

China launched the Yangtze River Economic Belt initiative in early 2016, aiming to transform the region into a golden economic belt featuring a more beautiful ecology, smoother transport networks, a more coordinated economy, a better-integrated market and a greater quantity of scientific mechanisms.

The Yangtze River is China's longest waterway, running more than 6,300 kilometers through 11 provincial-level regions before flowing into the East China Sea. A number of China's economic powerhouses, megacities and major rice-producing areas are located in and around the river basin.

Related Topics

China Bank 2016 Gold Market Government

Recent Stories

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afgha ..

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women

3 hours ago
 CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, distr ..

CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..

3 hours ago
 DPO visits Phularwan police station

DPO visits Phularwan police station

3 hours ago
 Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

5 hours ago
 Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

5 hours ago
 Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for Nat ..

Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games

5 hours ago
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission

5 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, techn ..

Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector

5 hours ago
 Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

5 hours ago
 PM for identification, strict action against terro ..

5 hours ago
 PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

5 hours ago
 FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for s ..

FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles

5 hours ago

More Stories From World