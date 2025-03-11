China promotes sports as means to enhance youth health, resilience

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) More Chinese children are embracing their school hours not just for academics, as schools are now offering a wider range of engaging and diverse sports activities, reflecting a broader national push to improve youth fitness.

As China's national legislators and political advisors convene in Beijing for the country's annual "two sessions," many agree that sports play a crucial role in enhancing the physical and mental health of Chinese teenagers.

Data released in 2024 show that 19 percent of Chinese children aged 6 to 17 are overweight or obese, while another study in 2023 found that 52.7 percent are affected by myopia. In response, China's 14th Five-Year Plan, set to conclude in 2025, and its long-range objectives through 2035 call for implementing a preschool nutrition improvement program, controlling childhood obesity and myopia, and ensuring time for school physical education and extracurricular exercise.

Liu Xiaojun, a member of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, highlighted the importance of organizing school sports activities during breaks to help students relax, improve fitness, and prevent myopia.

Liu also stressed the need for safety measures, urging schools to have legal and insurance safeguards to make physical activities accessible without fear of injury.

Former NBA star Yao Ming emphasized that youth health should focus not only on physical strength but also on psychological resilience and character development. He proposed a "24-hour screen-free campaign" to help teenagers combat the negative effects of excessive electronic device use.

"We must encourage more children to take to the sports fields, connect with nature, and engage in real social interactions so that they can grow into the next generation with healthy bodies and strong willpower," Yao said.

Wang Yi, a CPPCC National Committee member, echoed this sentiment, noting that group exercise fosters social connections and reduces stress. "Sports bring people together, improving both physical health and mental well-being," he said.

Former Chinese women's basketball player Miao Lijie also highlighted the transformative power of sports. During school visits, she shared how she was repeatedly rejected by basketball teams for her height, only to later become a champion in both the WNBA and WCBA.

"Sports teach us that life isn't always smooth sailing. When faced with struggles, it is through continuous effort and perseverance that we eventually soar," she said.

For years, heavy academic demands left Chinese students with little time for physical exercise. However, educational reforms aimed at reducing academic pressure, along with a growing societal focus on fitness, are encouraging more children to enjoy activities on playgrounds, in swimming pools, and even on ice rinks and ski slopes.

The Chinese government has prioritized physical education in schools, with official guidelines requiring students to engage in at least two hours of physical activity daily.

Zhang Xia, a deputy of the National People's Congress (NPC), emphasized the importance of fostering a supportive school environment, ensuring adequate sports staff, and allowing students to explore one or two sports they genuinely enjoy to promote long-term engagement.

At a middle school in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, students participate in high-energy, dance-like workouts to pop music. Less than 300 kilometers away in Nantong, nearly 2,500 students run in coordinated formations resembling the classic mobile game Snake.

"Schools are now encouraged to design creative physical education classes and activities that cater to students' interests," said Chen Hongbin, an NPC deputy and a Primary school teacher in Jiangsu.

Chen also advocated for better sports facilities in rural schools and called for leveraging social sports organizations, particularly coaches and athletes, to address the shortage of specialized physical education teachers.

Olympic champion Zhang Yufei urged more current and retired athletes to mentor students. "Athletes can ignite passion in young people and teach them how to exercise safely and effectively with their professional experience," she said.

Fan Dongwei, a school volleyball coach and an NPC deputy, proposed awarding certificates and honors at middle school sports events to encourage greater student and parental involvement in professional sports training and to help identify future talent.