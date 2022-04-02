China Promoting Ukraine-Russia Talks But Its Role Should Not Be Overestimated - Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) China is promoting the Ukrainian-Russian talks, but its role should not be overestimated and the conflict will not end only because Beijing wishes that, Director-General of the Department of European Affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Lutong said on Saturday.

"We have always support a ceasefire and promoted that.

On the second day of this conflict, Chinese President Xi Jinping held a phone conversation with the president of Russia, and the first round of negotiations between Russia and China took place several days later. As for the moment, five rounds have been held and we already see some progress," Wang said.

"Honestly speaking, I think that the Chinese role should not be overestimated because the hostilities were a decision made by sovereign nations, this was an independent decision of Russia," the diplomat added.