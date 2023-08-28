Open Menu

China Proposes 8 Tasks To Ensure Food Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2023 | 08:29 PM

China proposes 8 tasks to ensure food security

China has proposed eight tasks to ensure national food security, including strengthening the country's food security system and capacity-building, increasing support for agricultural protection, and accelerating the construction of a modern food industry and circulation system, according to a recent report from the State Council

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :China has proposed eight tasks to ensure national food security, including strengthening the country's food security system and capacity-building, increasing support for agricultural protection, and accelerating the construction of a modern food industry and circulation system, according to a recent report from the State Council.

The report on work to ensure national food security was submitted to the fifth session of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress, China's top legislature, for deliberation on Monday.

The report said that efforts would be made to implement a strategy of sustainable farmland use and the innovative application of agricultural technology to increase farmland productivity.

In recent years, China's food production has been expanding steadily, with adequate market supply and generally stable operations. The country's ability to prevent and defuse major risks and challenges has been improving, and its level of food security has been raised significantly, according to the report.

China's annual grain output has topped 650 billion kg for eight consecutive years. Last year, the country's total grain output was 686.55 billion kg, and its per capita food supply was 486.1 kg, which was well above the internationally recognized food security line of 400 kg, according to the report.

Related Topics

Technology China Congress Market From Industry Top Billion

Recent Stories

Growth of national Olympic Movement was driven by ..

Growth of national Olympic Movement was driven by contributions of distinguished ..

3 minutes ago
 Social activist calls for joint efforts for needy ..

Social activist calls for joint efforts for needy people

4 minutes ago
 PTI's Lahore senior vice president joins IPP

PTI's Lahore senior vice president joins IPP

4 minutes ago
 Flood funding for Pakistan is more or less on trac ..

Flood funding for Pakistan is more or less on track: UN Resident Coordinator

4 minutes ago
 Lahore Chamber demands cut in power tariff

Lahore Chamber demands cut in power tariff

4 minutes ago
 Journey to progress pivoted on adherence to good g ..

Journey to progress pivoted on adherence to good governance principles: Sami Sae ..

4 minutes ago
12 POs arrested, arms recovered

12 POs arrested, arms recovered

4 minutes ago
 China mulls improving system for small-scale value ..

China mulls improving system for small-scale value-added tax payers

4 minutes ago
 Chinese customs seize 114 ivory products

Chinese customs seize 114 ivory products

4 minutes ago
 Energy Ministry finalizes proposals about electric ..

Energy Ministry finalizes proposals about electricity bills, to present in cabin ..

32 minutes ago

Sharjah to host first Gulf-Iraq Business Forum 26–27 September

33 minutes ago
 Entrepreneurship included in national single curri ..

Entrepreneurship included in national single curriculum of Pakistan

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World