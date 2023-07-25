China Proposes Global Cybersecurity Concept - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi proposed on Monday a global cybersecurity concept that provides for the establishment of fair international ties, the creation of an open and inclusive cyberspace, countering the race of cyberarms, as well as the promotion of international cooperation in cyberspace.

"Cybersecurity is a cornerstone of national security. When facing common challenges, we must strengthen strategic communication, identify areas of cooperation and defend common interests," the Chinese Foreign Ministry cited Wang as saying at a meeting of high representatives of the BRICS states in charge of security issues in the South African city of Johannesburg.�

The Chinese diplomat made a four-point proposal regarding international cybersecurity. Firstly, fair and reasonable cyberspace must be created, he said.

"The future cyberspace must be created by all nations together, and its security must be jointly ensured by all states. It is essential to practice genuine multilateralism, support the United Nations' central role in global cyberspace management, give full heed to the legitimate concerns of developing countries, establish fair and reasonable international rules and strengthen a democratic and transparent internet management system," Wang said.

Secondly, an open and inclusive cyberspace must be created, which could be a "big diversity scene" and not a "new battlefield" behind a digital iron curtain, the Chinese diplomat noted.

"It is necessary to adhere to impartiality and fairness and to resist any form of technological and cyberhegemony.

All parties need to show their capabilities and get what they need in an open and inclusive cyberspace," Wang said.�

Thirdly, the international cyberspace must be safe and stable, he stressed.

"It is vital to uphold the basic purposes and principles of the UN Charter, to respect each country's independently chosen development path and internet management model, to implement a common, comprehensive, joint and sustainable security concept, to promote peaceful use of cyberspace, to resolutely oppose the race of cyberarms and to counter attempts to use cyberspace for promoting 'color revolutions'," Wang said.

Fourthly, it is essential to coordinate the development and security, ensure national security and interests, as well as to use digital capabilities to the fullest extent, overcome digital development gaps, share digital dividends, ensure openness, safety and stability of global supply chains in the information and communication technologies sector and promote international cooperation in cyberspace, the Chinese diplomat added.

"China attaches great importance to cybersecurity issues, actively participates in global cyberspace management and contributes to maintaining global data security and cybersecurity," Wang said.

The diplomat emphasized that China is ready to enhance technical exchange and deepen cooperation with developing countries as well as to continue promoting reforms of the cybersecurity management system and create a Community of united human destiny in cyberspace.