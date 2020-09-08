UrduPoint.com
China Proposes Global Initiative On Data Security - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 10:00 AM

China Proposes Global Initiative on Data Security - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing was ready to launch a global data security initiative to address modern challenges and threats, according to a statement on the Chinese Foreign Ministry's website.

"In view of the new issues and challenges emerging in this field, China would like to propose a Global Initiative on Data Security, and looks forward to the active participation of all parties," Wang said.

The minister said data security should be approached "with an objective and rational attitude, and maintain an open, secure and stable global supply chain."

Wang added that the initiative participants should oppose using Information and Communication Technology activities to impair other States' critical infrastructure or steal important data.

