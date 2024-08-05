China Prosecutes 1,597 For Pollution Crimes In H1
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2024 | 04:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) From January to June this year, Chinese procuratorial agencies have prosecuted 1,597 people in 668 cases on charges of environmental pollution crimes.
The procuratorial agencies have been adhering to the people-centered philosophy in dealing with relevant cases, and have adopted a strict approach in punishing such crimes, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said in a statement on Monday.
The statement said procuratorial efforts are focusing more on restoration and remedies in relevant cases, which is helping to strengthen the environmental governance system and the quality of the ecological environment.
However, there are some prominent challenges in this sector, it said.
Illegal pollutant discharge in traditional heavily polluting industries is a serious issue, as are cross-region acts of illegal hazardous waste disposal and falsification of automatic monitoring readings.
The statement further noted that certain third-party service agencies in the sector are assisting in the concealment of violation facts.
The SPP highlighted that everyone is involved in environmental protection efforts, and those who commit pollution-related crimes will be held accountable in accordance with the law.
It also urged enterprises and citizens to embrace a green approach to production and lifestyle, as well as to stop, expose or report pollution violations in a timely manner.
