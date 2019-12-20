China prosecutes over 100,000 for offenses against minors since 2018

A total of 100,700 suspects were prosecuted for crimes against minors in China from January 2018 to October 2019, the Supreme People's Procuratorate said Friday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :A total of 100,700 suspects were prosecuted for crimes against minors in China from January 2018 to October 2019, the Supreme People's Procuratorate said Friday.

During the period, Chinese procuratorates approved the arrest of 80,600 suspects involved in crimes targeting minors, said Shi Weizhong, a senior prosecutor in charge of underage cases, at a press conference.

The numbers of such arrests approved and charges pressed by the procuratorates in the first 10 months of 2019 increased 22.95 percent and 28.63 percent year on year, respectively.