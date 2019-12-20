UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Prosecutes Over 100,000 For Offenses Against Minors Since 2018

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 04:33 PM

China prosecutes over 100,000 for offenses against minors since 2018

A total of 100,700 suspects were prosecuted for crimes against minors in China from January 2018 to October 2019, the Supreme People's Procuratorate said Friday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :A total of 100,700 suspects were prosecuted for crimes against minors in China from January 2018 to October 2019, the Supreme People's Procuratorate said Friday.

During the period, Chinese procuratorates approved the arrest of 80,600 suspects involved in crimes targeting minors, said Shi Weizhong, a senior prosecutor in charge of underage cases, at a press conference.

The numbers of such arrests approved and charges pressed by the procuratorates in the first 10 months of 2019 increased 22.95 percent and 28.63 percent year on year, respectively.

Related Topics

China January October 2018 2019 From

Recent Stories

Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar cancel ..

4 minutes ago

Switzerland charges former Ukraine MP with money l ..

4 minutes ago

Tractor driver killed in road mishap in Faisalabad ..

1 minute ago

Iran's Rouhani, Japan PM meet amid tension with US ..

1 minute ago

Libyan Army Gives GNA-Affiliated Forces 72 Hours t ..

1 minute ago

US Judge Postpones Trial of Parkland School Shoote ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.